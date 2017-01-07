Who is the girl leading the Ginatilan dancers?

AS this year’s Sinulog celebration kicks of with the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan competition yesterday, a photograph of a beautiful girl from Tribu Ginatilan aroused the curiosity of the netizens.

Who is this beautiful girl who looks like famous Hollywood celebrity Selena Gomez?

Cebu Daily News launched through it’s Facebook and Twitter accounts a contest for any one who can give the name of the beautiful girl. The first person to give the answer will get surprise gifts from Cebu Daily News.

The post with the caption ‘Dancing Beautiful Girl of Ginatilan’ posted at 1:57 p.m. immediately got the attention of the netizens who then gave their answers.

Facebook user Dal Rodriguez gave the correct answer first commenting ‘Gerhicka Carcueva’.

Rodriguez will get a Guyito stuff toy and Cebu Daily News novelty items including the 2017 calendar, a sketch pad, note pad and a Cebu Daily News ballpen.

As of 9:51 p.m., the post already reached 27, 379 people and shared 116 times. Stay tuned for more surprise online contests that Cebu Daily News will be posting in Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.