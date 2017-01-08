Nobleza is back-to-back champion

Jenelyn Nobleza was crowned 42-kilometer women’s champion in the Cebu Marathon for the second straight year Sunday morning at the Cebu Business Park.

The runner from Bacolod City crossed the finish line in three hours, 18 minutes and 42 seconds to rule the women’s marathon.

Rafael Pescos, meanwhile, topped the men’s race after finishing in two hours,38 minutes and 14 seconds.

He dethroned defending champion Noel Tillor, who only managed sixth place.

In the 42k international/foreign category, Kenyans Eric Chipsiror (2:34.22) and Susan Chepkwony (3:33.31) were the winners.

21k winners were Prince Joey Lee (1:15.33) and Ruffa Sorongon (1:35.56). Those who won in the10k race were Ariel Saballa (35:11) and Cherry Andrin (47:57).

Mary Joy Loberanis (19:52) and Earl Pionela (17:17) were the winning runners in the 5k race.