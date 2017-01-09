Pagasa lifts Cebu storm warning, sea travels resume

Following the weakening of tropical cyclone ‘Auring’ on Monday morning, suspension of sea travels in Cebu has been lifted.

Commander Dionlett Ampil of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Cebu said sea travels in Cebu has resumed at 10:30 a.m. except for Samar and Leyte because of gale warning.

Tropical cyclone ‘Auring’ has weakened into a low pressure area (LPA) at 10:30 a.m on Monday.

Vhan Singson, weather specialist of Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services (Pagasa) Mactan said signal number one in all areas has been lifted.

“It weakened to an LPA because of its landfalls and several land interaction,” Singson told Cebu Daily News.

The weather bureau also verified that ‘Auring’ made its landfall four times, not two times as earlier reported. It made landfalls in Siargao Island, Dinagat Island, Southern Leyte and Bohol.

“Earlier we said Auring made a second landfall in Bohol. But when we verified the data, it actually made two landfalls before Bohol. It also made landfall in Dinagat Island and Southern Leyte,” she said.

Singson however said that southern Cebu will still experience light to moderate rains today brought about by the LPA.