“Echo” is latest M. Lhuillier brand ambassador

Multi-awarded cinema and television actor, singer and songwriter Jericho Rosales is M. Lhuillier’s latest celebrity endorser.

“Echo”, as he is popularly known, joins a string of celebrity faces which have effectively pushed the M. Lhuillier brand over the years, consistent with the company’s commitment of being “Tulay ng PaMLyang Pilipino,” among them reel-and-real life couple Melai Cantiveros and Jason Francisco.

“Jericho epitomizes the complete Filipino. He is highly respected in the entertainment world. While he is relatively young, he has appended a lot of awards to his name, hugely successful, and yet, very well grounded. Jericho has also been involved in a good environmental cause. The Filipinos love Jericho, like they do M. Lhuillier,” says Michael Lhuillier, Executive Vice-President of M. Lhuillier Financial Services, Inc.

ADVERTISEMENT

The artist is slated to appear in the M. Lhuillier multi-media campaign for 2017, including starring in an online video material for which he lent his voice. He will also be appearing for M. Lhuillier at select major Philippine festivals.

First appearing on television in 1996, Rosales started his award blitz two years on. He was named Best New TV Personality by the PMPC Star Awards for TV and Best New Male TV Performer by Parangal ng Bayan in 1998. On the same year, he was also cited for Best Single Performance by a Lead Actor by the PMPC Star Awards for his role in the Maalaala Mo Kaya episode “Pampang”.

In 2011, Rosales was an awardee of the 2011 New York Festivals for his role in Dahil May Isang Ikaw with Hermosa.

Rosales campaigned for animal rights in 2014, posing for a photo calling for the transfer of the elephant Mali, who was solitarily cooped in a small concrete enclosure at the Manila Zoo for 35 years, to the Boon Lott’s Sanctuary in Thailand where she would be given appropriate care and the natural surroundings that had been denied her at the Manila facility. /PR