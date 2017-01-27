SHS-HdJ presents Disney’s Mulan Jr.



IN celebration of the 60th anniversary of Sacred Heart School – Hijas de Jesus, the Parents’ Association in collaboration with SHS-HdJ Foundation, Inc. and Alumni Association present Disney’s Mulan Jr., a theatrical adaptation of the beloved 1998 animated film.

The musical play features the creative and talented students both as cast and crew, and is directed by Allan Nazareno and Rudy Aviles.

The story of Mulan conveys the values of love for family, selflessness, empathy, patriotism and female empowerment, which are all seen in the character of the heroine.

This production pays homage to Chinese culture and history through incorporating some Chinese language into the English script, and employing noted conventions of Chinese Opera in movements, stage, make-up, and costume design.

It will be held at the newly renovated Henry Sy Sr. Auditorium, Sacred Heart School Hijas de Jesus. Thursday, Friday & Saturday evening shows are at 7 PM, while show starts at 3 PM for the Friday and Saturday matinee.

Tickets are available at P500, P350, P300, and P200. For ticket inquiries and reservation, please call 253-6347/231-2111 or email mulanshshdj@gmail.com.