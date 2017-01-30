Search for article

Boy recovers from drowning

@mendozanorms

09:54 PM January 30th, 2017

A 10-YEAR-OLD boy is confined in a hospital after he was found unconscious in a resort’s swimming pool in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City last Sunday afternoon.

Rigie Pocong, a resident of Sitio Suba-Masulog in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, was rushed by relatives to the Mactan Doctors Hospital minutes after he regained consciousness.

PO3 Lydo Pinos said the victim’s 20-year-old sister Edna Bordas was alerted to his disappearance after being asked by one of his sisters.

They were shocked to see Rigie submerged in the pool at past 2 p.m.

One of the relatives administered cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) which helped Rigie regain consciousness and then he was brought by a cab to the hospital.

Stephen Sotto, supervisor of BlueFins Resort, said the boy and his family were not guests but used their cottage.

“Amo na man silang gibadlong nga dili paistambayon sa among cottage (We told them already not to hang around in our cottage),” he said.

Sotto said they had a life guard but he was not around since they don’t have guests using the swimming pool and it was only later when they learned about the incident.

