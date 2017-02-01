Search for article

NBI nabs suspected drug pusher, cohorts in Tejero

02:53 PM February 1st, 2017

February 1st, 2017 02:53 PM
NBI-7 seized 100 grams of shabu worth P1.2 million and two unlicensed firearms. (CDN PHOTO/TONEE DESPOJO)

CEBU CITY–Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) arrested a suspected drug pusher and her two cohorts after 100 grams of shabu worth P1.2 million were seized from them in a drug bust in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City on Wednesday noon.

Arnel Pura, NBI-7 special investigator, identified as Aireen Ompad, 26 and her two alleged runners – Alvin Arnaez and a 15-year-old boy.

Ompad’s live-in partner Arnel Ardeño and a certain Opao eluded arrest.

The suspects would be charged with violation of Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Ompad, however, denied that she owned the shabu seized by the agents.

“I was doing the laundry when the NBI arrived. We do not sell drugs,” she said./USJ-R Intern Jheysel Ann Tangaro

