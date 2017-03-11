Search for article

Cebu jr triathletes shine in Subic tilt

09:36 PM March 11th, 2017

By: Glendale G. Rosal, March 11th, 2017 09:36 PM

JUST a few days after receiving a special citation from the Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC), 14-year old triathlete Karen Andrea Manayon proved she more than deserve the award as she dominated the 13-14 years old category Saturday of the Alaska IronKids Philippines in Subic Bay, Olonggapo.

Manayon, from Talisay City finished the 400-meter swim, 12k bike and 3k run in 48 minutes and 27 seconds beating Kristana Erica Derrada who trailed her at second place at 51:38 and Angelina Powell who finished third with the time of 52:57.

Manayon finished the swim portion in 6:19 while her bike split was 25:39 and her run split was 15:05.

Last January, Manayon topped the 2017 National Age Group Triathlon (NAGT) in Subic in her age-group and last December she clinched the gold medal in the triathlon event of the Batang Pinoy National Finals.

Manayon’s teammate, Moira Frances Erediano who also received a special citation from SAC last March 7 at the SM City Cebu, hogged a share of the spotlight after she ruled the girls 11-12 years old category in 34:50. Her swim split was 05:14 while her bike and run splits were 19:42 and 09:54, respectively.

Erediano’s division featured a 300m swim, 9k bike and 2k run.

Erediano bested Alison Ann Noble who placed second in 37:57 and Natazsa Alexia Lozada who finished third (38:19).

The champion in the boys 11-12 years old category was Zedrick James Borja who finished the race in 33:18.

Their teammate, Charles Jeremiah Lipura finished fourth in the boys 13-14 years old category in 45:01. Juan Francisco Baniqued dominated the race in 42:31, beating second placer Clifford Pusing via photo finish. Russell Mikolai Villariza placed third in 44:21.

