Yobob comes home to Cebu

GIVING Manileños a taste of authentic Cebuano lechon since 2010, Yobob Lechon de Cebu comes home to the Cebuanos.

Cebuanos take their lechon seriously, that’s why Yobob went through rigorous experiments and trials to achieve that authentic Cebuano style.

Available at Manggahan Restaurant, Yobob Lechon de Cebu is priced at P550/kg for regular and P599/kg for the spicy variant. They also accept orders for whole lechon with price ranging from P4,000 (15-20 pax) to P6,000 (35-40 pax). To order, call 318-8246 / 09173268858 at least 8 hours before the delivery date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manggahan Restaurant is located at Wilson St., Apas, Lahug.