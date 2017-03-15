Velez hopes to end title drought in CFFL tilt

RUNNERS-UP for two straight years already, the Velez College Cougars look to finally bag the title in the Cebu Flag Football League (CFFL) Inter-Collegiate Tournament Season 4.

Velez, which ranked third after the elimination round, will be facing the two-time champions and second-ranked Southwestern University (SWU) Cobras in the semis this Sunday. The other semis pairing pits the defending champion University of San Carlos (USC) and fourth-seed University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R). Games will be played at the University of Cebu-Maritime Education and Training Center football field in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

Cougars captain Rhett Senining said he hopes the team will be able to prepare well for this so they can finally win the title.

“I hope the title will be ours this time around,” Senining said.

The Cougars are expected to face an uphill battle against the Cobras, who beat them in the Super Bowl finals two seasons ago.

Senining believes that for them to beat the bigger Cobras team, they will have to rely on their speed, which was the key to their impressive performance this season.