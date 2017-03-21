SSS holds 23rd Labor Dialogue

OVER 80 labor group representatives were present during the 23th Labor Dialogue hosted by the Social Security System (SSS) last February 17 at the Executive Lounge of SSS Main Office in Diliman, Quezon City.

The participants representing construction, transport and hotel industry including seafarers expressed their support on the pension fund’s Operation Tokhang and gave tips on how to identify the remaining delinquent employers. Also, participants suggested to continue the implementation of on-site registration for further expansion of SSS membership.

SSS Management on the other hand, headed by President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel F. Dooc and Social Security Commission Chairman Dean Amado D. Valdez responded to the issues and concerns raised by labor representatives such as non-remittance of member’s contribution, pension and contribution hike, posting of 1985-1989 contributions, SSS plans versus erring employers, and amendments of Social Security Law. /PR