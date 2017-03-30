Vantage FC logs fourth straight win in Mayor’s Cup Football Invitational

VANTAGE FC remained unbeaten in the men’s open division of the Mayor’s Cup Football Invitational after scoring a 1-0 win over Samba FC yesterday at the Don Bosco Technological Center (DBTC) football field in Brgy. Punta Princesa, Cebu City.

Japanese skipper Hayato Fukoi was responsible for the victory as his goal in the 65th minute was enough to give the team its fourth straight win and hand Samba FC its first loss.

Vantage FC, thus, remained on top of the standings in this inaugural football tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back-to-back

The Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa), meanwhile, grabbed its second straight win by overwhelming the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 11-3, in the other match of the men’s open.

Cviraa, which lost its first two games, won behind goals from John Clyde Vitualla (3), Miguel Mercader (2), E.R Orale (1), Glen Thomas Ramos (2), Kurt Cuizon (2) and Christian Jubac (1).

Scoring for UC were Dexter Espiritu (2) and Paul Ersan (1).

In another match, the University of San Carlos earned its first victory with a 5-3 win over Don Bosco United FC.