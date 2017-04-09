US Embassy warns citizens to review travel plans to Central Visayas

The United States Embassy in Manila today issued a travel advisory to Americans heading in or are already in Central Visayas, especially in Cebu and Bohol provinces, to review their travel plans.

The Embassy said they received “unsubstantiated yet credible information” that terrorists groups might attempt to conduct “kidnappings” in Central visayas, particularly in Cebu and Bohol.

(READ: Security Message for U.S. Citizens: Travel Advisory for Central Visayas)

The US Embassy warns US citizens to review personal security plans during their visit in the region and to remain vigilant at all times.

It also advised US citizens against going to private and public venues where large crowd gather, including nightclubs and shopping malls as these are venues where ‘kidnappings’ happen.