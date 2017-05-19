5 suspects nabbed; close to P1 million worth of drugs seized in Danao

Close to a million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated in several drug bust operations conducted in Danao City, north of Cebu on Thursday.

Police nabbed five suspects in five different operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arrested were Jeffrey Rory Alerta, 34; Kris Jay Cañetan, 23; Gary C. Lavador, 41; Cristino Emiliano, 34; and Jonah FrancisTabla, 25.

Seized from the suspects were 18 small sachets and 16 medium packs of suspected shabu weighing 81.5 grams with a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P957,576. They also recovered P3,000 cash believed to be the proceeds of the illegal drugs trade.

In a press statement issued by Chief Inspector Gerard Ace Pelare, Danao City Police Chief, the suspects were known drug pushers in the city whose names appear in the drugs watchlist.

The suspects will be facing charges for violation of Section 5 and 11 of the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./CNU Comm Intern Geralyn Alba