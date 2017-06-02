Lapu fire razes 35 houses, displaces 200 persons

At least 200 individuals were affected and 35 houses were razed by the fire that struck Sitio Danao-Danao, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, yesterday morning.

Barangay Basak social worker Nanny Bautista said their latest count as of yesterday afternoon showed that there were at least 50 families or around 200 individuals who were displaced by the fire.

Bautista said 35 houses were razed and another three were gutted by yesterday’s fire.

She said they were now coordinating with the city’s social welfare office to provide food, temporary shelter with water, electricity and portable toilets near the fire scene for the victims.

Carlos Amoro, Basak barangay captain, said that some of the fire victims who are lot owners may rebuild their houses.

The fire victims were initially given food packs containing kilos of rice, canned goods and noodles.

“Ato silang gi-awhag nga mahimo silang mobalhin una didto sa barangay gymnasium pero layo-an man ang uban (We encouraged them to temporarily stay at the barangay gymnasium, but some of them refused because it is far), said Bautista.

The Lapu-Lapu City Fire Central District (LLCFCD), which received the fire alarm at 10:35 a.m., initially counted 25 houses that were destroyed by fire.

SFO1 Habjiludin Samonte, fire investigator of LLCFCD, said initial investigation showed that the fire started at the house of Arlene Alicante.

Samonte said they were also looking into reports that the fire was started by cooking that was allegedly left unattended by Alicante’s children.

The fire spread immediately while residents carrying their belongings left the area by passing through a small access leading to Deca Homes gate.

The fire was put under control after 20 minutes.

Macrena Alicante, mother of Arlene, said her daughter was at Deca Homes working as a laundry woman while Arlene’s live-in partner was buying eggs to be made into balut for their livelihood when the fire broke out.

Macrena said only the children were left in the house cooking food using firewood.

Samonte said that one person suffered a cut in the head during the fire.

He said that the damage to property was estimated at P70,000.