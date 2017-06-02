Three towns near Marawi inaccessible to relief efforts

Three municipalities near Marawi City are currently cut off from relief operations because of the ongoing clashes between state troops and the Maute Group.

There are around 15,000 evacuees there in dire need of food, water, clothing, medicines, infant food and hygiene kits.

“These three municipalities will be our focus now,” said Jamil Faisal Adiong, one of the organizers of Tabang Sibilyan Visayas Operations.

The towns of Ditsaan-Ramain and Buadiposo-Buntong are 20 minutes and 30 minutes away from Marawi City, respectively. The town of Bubong Ramain is an hour away from Marawi City.

Tabang Sibilyan Visayas Operations wants to bring at least 15,000 food packs for these evacuees.

“There is shortage of food supply, and we are encouraging our brothers and sisters who are potential donors in Visayas to help,” Adiong added.

As of yesterday afternoon, almost 1,000 food packs were collected at Tabang Sibilyan Visayas Operations Center at the Cebu Caritas Building at Gomez Street in Cebu City.

The Tabang Sibilyan Visayas received around P100,000 equivalent of donations in kind, and cash donations of P21,000.

The relief operation center is open 24 hours. Donors are encouraged to give rice, drinking water, halal canned goods, halal noodles, coffee, chocolate drinks, biscuits, infant milk, diapers, hygiene kits and blankets.

Clothing should be culturally sensitive.