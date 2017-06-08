Surprise Talisay jail inspection yields drugs, mobile phones

CEBU CITY–At least 28.08 grams of shabu worth P295,994 were among the contrabands seized by the police and jail officers in a surprise inspection inside the Talisay City Jail in Barangay Maghaway, Talisay City around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Senior Supt. Eric Noble, director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office, said authorities also seized three cellular phones and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Noble said they received information from arrested drug suspects that illegal drugs proliferated inside the jail facility in Talisay City.

“A Greyhound operation conducted by the Talisay City police and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology was then conducted which resulted in the seizure of the contraband,” he said.