Search for article

Surprise Talisay jail inspection yields drugs, mobile phones

SHARES:

By:

@adorCDN

11:33 AM June 8th, 2017

Recommended
By: Ador Vincent S. Mayol, June 8th, 2017 11:33 AM

CEBU CITY–At least 28.08 grams of shabu worth P295,994 were among the contrabands seized by the police and jail officers in a surprise inspection inside the Talisay City Jail in Barangay Maghaway, Talisay City around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Senior Supt. Eric Noble, director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office, said authorities also seized three cellular phones and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Noble said they received information from arrested drug suspects that illegal drugs proliferated inside the jail facility in Talisay City.

“A Greyhound operation conducted by the Talisay City police and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology was then conducted which resulted in the seizure of the contraband,” he said.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.