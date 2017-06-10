Lapu public schools now equipped with CCTV

TWO public schools and a Catholic school in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, rejoiced over the efforts of barangay officials to provide their school with CCTV cameras.

The Pajo National High School, Pajo Elementary School and Saint Dominic Savio School were installed with four CCTV cameras.

The CCTV footage can be accessed remotely from the barangay hall and police station using the internet or mobile phones.

Pajo Barangay Captain Junard Chan said it has long been his plan to install CCTV cameras in his barangay as this will help deter crimes.

“Priority nato ning mga eskwelahan para sa safety sa atong kabataan (The schools are our priority as we put much attention for the safety of the children), Chan said.

He added that other CCTV cameras were installed at strategic locations within the barangay.

Chan said the budget for the 23 CCTV cameras with a total cost of P390,000 came from the barangay’s maintenance and operating expenses for the first phase.

Chan said they are planning to purchase 25 more CCTV cameras for the second phase; and these will be installed near motels, banks, terminals, hospitals and other big establishments within the barangay.