Let’s get crabby at Blue Post’s Boiling Crabs and Shrimps



CRAB aficionados eat their favorite crustacean in several different ways. At Blue Post’s Boiling Crabs and Shrimps, you get to eat mouthwatering crabs with bare hands.

The crabs are ordered per kilo and priced at current market rates. The fresh catch can be cooked according to the diners’ preference: Blue Post’s Boil is boiled and lathered with the restaurant’s signature Cajun sauce; Garlic Fried is coated in Blue Post’s special batter and garlic fried to perfection; Sambal is cooked with sambal paste, a spicy and flavorful fusion of the Indonesian and Malay, enhanced with the Blue Post’s touch. New to the menu are Crabs and Shrimps in Garlic Lemon Sauce and Crabs and Shrimps in Salted Egg.

As for the equally popular shrimps, the diner can also enjoy them boiled like the crabs (P573/lb). Or dig into the Buttered Cereal Shrimps (also P573/lb). Or take a bit of heat from the Cajun Prawns (P1,600/kg; P850/500g), which are Grilled King Prawns marinated in Blue Post’s signature Cajun Spice Sauce, served with a mix of African lemon, fried garlic, and slices of spring onion.

Not to be outdone, Davao’s sweet pomelo is also highlighted in the menu. The Pomelo Salad is a refreshing mix of pomelo chunks, shrimps, greens, peanuts, and vinaigrette. For dessert, the Pomelo Cream Salad with Corn is a rich sweet final course.

But wait! There are other delightful dishes that could give the crabs a run for their money. Take for example another Davao must-have: the Tuna Belly and the Tuna Panga, or tuna jaw. Grilled tender, the fun is in scooping out the tasty tuna morsel from under the fish’s collar bone, then dipping it in any of Blue Post’s signature dips namely Cajun, Sinamak & Garlic Vinegar and tasting the famous fresh fish that visitors to Davao clamor for.

Meat lovers need not feel left out as Blue Post also serves Grilled Native Chicken, Battered Chicken, Chicken Adobo, Garlic Pork Riblets, and Garlic Pork Belly.

To wash down this eating spree, Blue Post’s offers its Nestle Mixology, a choice selection of fruit juice blends that bring out the zest, the sweet, and the sparkle of each fruit. For those who want a heart-friendly choice, enjoy the unli DOLE pineapple juice.

Owner Anthony Ang invites diners with this remark: “Blue Post’s Boiling Crabs and Shrimps is a family restaurant. You can be as messy as you want because crabs and shrimps are best eaten by hands. But it is always fun and masaya!”

Check out Blue Post's Boiling Crabs and Shrimps, with Metro Manila branches at The Block, SM North; SM Mall of Asia; and 2nd Floor, O-Square Building, Greenhills Shopping Center.