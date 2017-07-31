Search for article

Introducing the new Chicken Deli Rice Bowls

04:23 PM July 31st, 2017

By: PR, July 31st, 2017 04:23 PM

EXPERIENCE the newest members of the Chicken Deli menu, the Deli Rice Bowls! An on-the-go food that will surely fill your hungry tummy, for only P79!

There are four varieties to choose from – Pork Sisig, Pork Adobo, Crispy Pork Binagoongan and Bistek Tagalog. So what are you waiting for, try the New Deli Rice Bowls today!

For Franchising inquiries, please call at 09173028180, 09328489957 or (02) 9030108 or email at franchising@chickendeli.com.ph or visit the website www.chickendelibacolod.com. Like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter. /PR

