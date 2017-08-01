Mandaue chamber aims to be ‘future ready’ as it marks Business Month

The Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (MCCI) aims to be “future ready” for more domestic and global business ventures as it marks Tuesday’s launching of its “Business Month 2017” in August this year.

“We have a strong economy here and the quality of our products and manpower is also really good. What we are just doing now is to prepare for the risks that we may face and drive the city to be future-ready,” MCCI president Glenn Soco said.

Soco said they are working to strengthen its partnership with the Mandaue City government to boost the city’s manufacturing, tourism, real estate and furniture production sectors.

The Mandaue Business Month is part of the celebration of the city’s 48th Charter Day. Various activities were lined up for the month-long celebration.