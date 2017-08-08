One arrested, one eludes arrest in Talisay buy-bust

One arrested while other eluded arrest in a buy-bust operation at Sitio Mananga 1, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City at 3:30 P.M. on Tuesday.

Richard Bernadez Macaraya and Junjie Bernadez Macaraya, both residents of Sitio Mananga 1, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, were the subjects of the buy-bust operation.

Richard Macaraya was confiscated with an alleged illegal shabu weighing 0.03 grams worth P200.

The arrested suspect was detained in the Talisay police jail pending the filing of charges against him.

While Macaraya, who eluded the arrest of Talisay police, will still be charged with possession of illegal drugs.