Macarine calls off English Channel attempt again

06:13 PM August 18th, 2017

Ingemar “Pinoy Aquaman” Macarine calls off bid to swim across the English Channel. (INGEMAR MACARINE’S FACEBOOK PHOTO)

For the second straight year, Ingemar “Pinoy Aquaman” Macarine has called off his bid to cross the treacherous English Channel.

Macarine was supposed to swim the 33-mile channel from Dover, England to Calais, France on Friday but his navigators from England advised him to call it off for safety reasons.

The 39-year-old Surigaonon open-water swimmer already attempted to cross the English Channel in August of 2016 but backed out due to bad weather.

He tried again last Aug. 13 but his navigators called it off an hour into the swim due to strong winds.

The team rescheduled it for Friday but the weather didn’t cooperate again. Macarine has so far completed 30 open-water swims.

