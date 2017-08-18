Cops involved in drugs being monitored – Espino

THE police officers who were publicly identified as drug coddlers by President Rodrigo Duterte are closely being monitored by the police, according to the top police official in Central Visayas.

Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), warned them to stop their involvement in the illegal drugs trade or face the consequences of their actions.

“They are currently being monitored and any information that we will get, will be validated,” Espino said in an interview on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And if it’s true (that they are still into illegal activities), we will conduct operations (against them),” he warned.

PO3 Ryan Quiamco, one of those named as drug coddlers by President Duterte in August 2016, was killed in an alleged shootout with Cebu policemen in an operation in Barangay Pooc, Talisay City last Wednesday.

His wife Rizalyn, who was five months old pregnant, was also killed.

The Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR-7) is investigating the matter.

Espino said they welcomed the investigation being conducted by the CHR-7, maintaining that the operation against Quiamco was legitimate.

Espino said they were also conducting a thorough probe to identify Quiamco’s cohorts in the illegal drugs trade.

He said he believes Quiamco was not alone in his illegal drugs operation.

“Sa illegal drug distribution, you could not say they are alone. PO3 Quiamco should have cohorts,” Espino said.

He said there was a possibility that Quiamco had connived with some police officers in Camp Crame, national headquarters of the Philippine National Police.

Quimco was supposed to stay in Camp Crame after he was placed on a floating status after he was removed from the Cebu Provincial Police Office in September 2016, a month after he was linked by President Duterte in the illegal drugs trade.

He was, however, seen in Cebu at least twice.

On the day Quiamco was killed in Cebu on Wednesday, Espino said the police officer was marked “present” in the attendance list in Camp Crame.

“We are investigating the matter,” Espino said.

The Internal Affairs Office was also moving for the forfeiture of Quiamco’s properties.