Sisters drown in Naga beach, one still missing

Two sisters drowned in a private beach resort in the City of Naga on Monday afternoon. One of the girls remains missing as of Tuesday morning.

Juicyphel Obal, 16, and her sister, 13-year old Juyce, were attending a birthday celebration with their father in a resort in Naga, according to police reports.

The sisters’ father, Jufil Quilano was on a cottage when he saw the children drowning. Quilano was able to pull Juicyphel’s body from the water. The younger Obal submerged into the water.

Juicyphel was rushed to Cebu South General Hospital in the City of Naga but was declared dead on arrival.

The Philippine Coast Guard, Naga Bantay Dagat and police are still conducting a joint search operation for the body of Juyce.

But as of 10 AM on Tuesday, her body has not been found.

According to PO1 Frank Alemento of the Naga City Police, it was raining in the area on Monday afternoon. He said the strong current and big waves may have contributed to the accident.