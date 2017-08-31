Castillano: Better to hold barangay elections in May 2018

CEBU Provincial Elections Supervisor Lionel Marco Castillano expressed his preference to conduct the barangay election next May 2018 than in October 2018.

Castillano said having the election in May would mean that there would be no disruption of classes and teachers would be available and be prepared during that time.

Castillano added that the climate in May is also much preferable, thus not risking the lives of the election officers who will be transporting election documents to other islands.

If the election is done in October 2018, it would be too close to the preparation on the 2019 election, too.

Provincial Board Member Celestino Martinez III, president of the Association of Barangay Councils, for his part, said that the barangay election can be conducted in either May or October.

“It doesn’t make any difference,” Martinez said.

The 17th Congress Congress in 2016 had approved the bill postponing the 2016 barangay election and Sangguniang Kabataan elections to May 2018.

Castillano told the reporters that with the conflicting decisions of the Senate and Congress, they still have to settle it on a bicameral conference meeting.