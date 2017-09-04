Village chief indicted for possession of guns, drugs

LUGO Barangay Captain Jinnefer Mercader was indicted yesterday for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and for drug possession.

He was brought to the Cebu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office for inquest proceedings. PO3 Roberto Rondina of the Provincial Intelligence Branch of the Provincial Police Office said Mercader volunteered to undergo a drug test last Sunday with the Regional Crime laboratory. He said the results of the drug test would determine Mercader’s involvement in illegal drugs.

Mercader was arrested during a raid in his house in Barangay Cahel, Borbon in northern Cebu, by the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB), Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), Provincial Public Safety Company (PPSC), Borbon Police Station and Regional Maritime Group-7, on Saturday.

The police recovered a M4 rifle with 20 bullets and a caliber .38 gun loaded with four live bullets. Also recovered from his property were one large pack and 40 small packs of white crystalline believed to be shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) valued at P311,000.

The search warrant was issued by Judge Jerry Dicdican of Regional Trial Court Branch 25 in Danao City.