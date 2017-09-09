CDN looks to arrest skid in NBAC

THE Cebu Daily News/V-Drink Siloys look to plug their two game skid as they battle The Freeman/DYHP/MYTV/SportsnetPh Cerberus today in the resumption of the Newsmen Basketball Association of Cebu (NBAC) at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

After losing to the CCTN Saints and the Mandaue City Selection Team the past two Sundays, the Siloys (1-2) hope to snap out back-to-back setbacks as they hope to improve to 2-2.

Cerberus currently holds a 2-1 record.

On the other hand, SunStar/MotorAce (1-2) will battle against CNN/DYKC (1-2) in the first game slated at 8 a.m.

In the 9 a.m. second game, the Mandaue City Selection and the Saints gun for the solo leadership when they break their, 3-0, tie.

Meanwhile, GMA-7/DYSS (1-2) will square off against Bombo/Brigada/Home Radio (0-3) in the last game at 10 a.m.