Sanlakas: No rallies today in Cebu

WHILE there are no planned protests in Cebu to mark the 100th birth anniversary of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, militant groups like Sanlakas Cebu are reminding people however about the Martial Law era where human rights violations were rampant.

Teody Navea, secretary general of Sanlakas Cebu, said Sanlakas Cebu would not hold any activity today, but their group in Manila would hold a protest action. (See separate story)

“Former Dictator Ferdinand Marcos’ birthday commemoration should be translated as a grim reminder to all Filipinos who have experienced the dark years of Martial Law,” Navea said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Navea said that in Cebu the group has around 6,000 members while nationwide the group has around 100,000 members.

He also said that the present administration of President Rodrigo Duterte is not showing any signs of learning from the mistakes during Martial Law.

He said this is evidenced by “unabated extrajudicial killings” in the present administration.

“As such, the Filipino people in these times of uncertainty should make a stand to never allow another Marcosian rule in the making,” he said.

Despite Sanlakas Cebu’s announcement not to hold any rallies in Cebu, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is still on standby to anticipate any protest actions on Monday.

“We have not monitored any groups who will conduct rally (on Monday),” said Insp. Llewelyn Reyes, CCPO spokesperson.

Reyes said the Civil Disturbance Management (CDM), which is composed of a platoon of police officers, is ready for deployment in case there will be a rally today.