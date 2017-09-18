Shabu found in cigarettes at juvenile detention facility

Two small sachets of shabu were found hidden in one of several packs of cigarettes that were supposed to be thrown into the Cebu City jail at 3 pm last Saturday.

Police caught a certain Rimer Jay Fajardo at the Operation Second Chance Center (OSCC). The packs were opened by OSCC officials together with Councilor Dave Tumulak earlier today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fajardo used to be committed at the OSCC for frustrated murder and was released last September 13 since he was not underaged anymore.

Tumulak said Fajardo was arrested for trespassing and possession of illegal drugs and paraphernalia.