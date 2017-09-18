Search for article

Shabu found in cigarettes at juvenile detention facility

SHARES:

By:

@santinoCDN

04:10 PM September 18th, 2017

Recommended
By: Jose Santino S. Bunachita, September 18th, 2017 04:10 PM

 

Two small sachets of shabu were found hidden in one of several packs of cigarettes that were supposed to be thrown into the Cebu City jail at 3 pm last Saturday.

Police caught a certain Rimer Jay Fajardo at the Operation Second Chance Center (OSCC). The packs were opened by OSCC officials together with Councilor Dave Tumulak earlier today.

Fajardo used to be committed at the OSCC for frustrated murder and was released last September 13 since he was not underaged anymore.

Tumulak said Fajardo was arrested for trespassing and possession of illegal drugs and paraphernalia.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.