Sunny weather in Cebu for this week

Sunny weather is projected to prevail in Cebu in the next few days as the low-pressure area (LPA) affecting the Visayas region in the past few days is expected to exit the country Tuesday evening or tomorrow.

Weather specialist Alice Canasa of the Mactan office of the state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said there will be isolated rains and storms.

The LPA was spotted 115 kilometers north of Coron, Palawan as of 11 am Tuesday.

But Canasa said they are now monitoring a cluster of clouds forming 750 kilometers outside of the country.

She said the weather disturbance will enter the country through the southern portion of Mindanao.

If it continues to move Canasa said it may pass through Cebu.

“Our data showed that this cluster of rain clouds is moving in a northwest-west direction. So if it will not dissipate before arriving in the Visayas, it may bring another round of rains before this week ends,” Canasa said.