Oakridge Unplugged: Bisrockoustic session

OAKRIDGE Business Park presents another night of Cebuano acoustic music on September 29 with the Oakridge Unplugged: Bisrockoustic at the Oakridge Garden Plaza from 7 PM – 10 PM.

The event will feature prominent names in the Cebuano music industry including Bisrock band Missing Filemon, Wonggoys, Lourdes Maglinte, Kenneth Corvera, Von Saw, and Jerika Teodorico. Social media sensation Rowell Ucat a.k.a Medyo Maldito will also be there to entertain the guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from jamming to local acoustic songs, guests can revel in the delightful treats offered by participating food outlets like Macology, Crazy Curly, Papa Churros, Potato Corner and more.

The acoustic showdown fits well with the atmosphere of Oakridge Business Park, with it being a wellness and lifestyle destination in Cebu. The Oakridge Garden Plaza also offers an intimate environment for performers and audience alike.

Oakridge Business Park is distinctly located along A.S. Fortuna Street, Mandaue City.

Its refreshing modern architecture is complemented by landscaped open areas, demonstrating how business and leisure can come together in a balanced space.

The dynamic master plan includes the Oakridge IT Centers 1 and 2; food and retail establishments at Oak Tree Drive 1 and 2 catering to the discerning clientele; office and commercial spaces within Block 88.

It also caters to two large-scale event venues: the Oakridge Pavilion, a 1,200-square meter premier event location featuring ivory-hued draping, carpeting, and glass-enclosed foyer; and the 400-seater Oakridge Horizons that features floor-to-ceiling glass windows offering a panoramic view of the city.

Oakridge Business Park is envisioned to be a sanctuary within the city, with refreshing open spaces, diverse dining and lifestyle destinations, personalized opportunities for business and possibilities of every kind of celebration, making it Distinctly Oakridge. /PR