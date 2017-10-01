Search for article

Fire destroys luxury yacht in Liloan

06:10 PM October 1st, 2017

By: Jessa Mae O. Sotto, Norman V. Mendoza, October 1st, 2017 06:10 PM

Firefighters try to put out the fire in a yacht in Barangay Calero, Liloan on Sunday afternoon. (CDN PHOTO/TONEE DESPOJO)

A P30-million luxury yacht anchored at Porter Marina in Liloan town was destroyed by fire on Sunday afternoon.

Liloan fire chief Haide Vertudes said nobody was inside the yacht when the fire started past 2 PM. Vertudes said a possible electrical short circuit caused the incident.

The yacht is reportedly owned by a Canadian national who has been paying for monthly docking fees and a caretaker.

As of 5:30 PM, firefighters are still in the fire scene.

Vertudes said firefighters had difficulties accessing the yacht’s compartments.

