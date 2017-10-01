Fire destroys luxury yacht in Liloan

A P30-million luxury yacht anchored at Porter Marina in Liloan town was destroyed by fire on Sunday afternoon.

Liloan fire chief Haide Vertudes said nobody was inside the yacht when the fire started past 2 PM. Vertudes said a possible electrical short circuit caused the incident.

The yacht is reportedly owned by a Canadian national who has been paying for monthly docking fees and a caretaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of 5:30 PM, firefighters are still in the fire scene.

Vertudes said firefighters had difficulties accessing the yacht’s compartments.