Bo’s Coffee Northdrive opens

There’s a new place for you to get your daily dose of homegrown brew as Bo’s Coffee opened their newest branch at the Northdrive, Mandaue City last September 8.

Situated in the upcoming development of Northdrive, Bo’s Coffee’s 97th branch is strategically located within a bustling community full of individuals from all walks of life.

“We want everyone to feel the Bo’s Coffee experience as they look for a nook and haven where students, friends, and families can study, bond, and share stories in a cozy and feel-at-home atmosphere over their favorite local brew,” Coochy Mamaclay, Bo’s Coffee VP for Brand and Marketing said.

As an opening treat, a Crazy for Coffee promo was offered. Espresso-based drinks, hot, iced, and blended beverages were sold for only P50.

A coffee cupping session was also held to encourage appreciation of the Philippine Coffee Origins: five types of locally-harvested coffee beans which originate from Sagada and Benguet in the Mountain Province, Mr. Kitanglad in Bukidnon, Mt. Apo in Davao, and Mt. Matutum in Cotabato.

With its vow to share the great Philippine coffee experience, Bo’s Coffee will be celebrating the opening of its 100th store in Intramuros and its first international store in Qatar come November.