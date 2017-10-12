Two Cebuano booters make FCB PH squad

TWO Cebuano booters made it to the final lineup of the Milo FC Barcelona (FCB) Philippine team that will be going to Barcelona, Spain to participate in a football camp.

The two Cebuanos are Joseph Kyne Garces of Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) and Ethan Jacob Roxas of Paref Springdale. Both were part of 150 other hopefuls who tried out last Sept. 2 to 3 in Manila. Only 13 players were selected to be part of the first MILO FC Barcelona (FCB) Philippine team.

They were selected by an expert panel comprised of executives and coaches from MILO Philippines, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF), and the FCB Escola Youth Academy.

The team will take part in a series of activities from Oct. 15 until Oct. 23 in Barcelona. These include classroom trainings, museum visits, a football clinic, a city tour, and a match viewing at Camp Nou, where they will be able to watch their FC Barcelona heroes in the flesh.

The program will also be highlighted by special training sessions with FC Barcelona legend Eric Abidal.