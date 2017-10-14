Thousands of Marian devotees danced, celebrated in the rain

Centennial Anniversary of the Apparition of Our Lady of Fatima

God plans for us to go to heaven, but we should remember that there is also hell.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma urged the faithful to turn away from their wrongdoing and heed the call for repentance during the centennial anniversary Mass celebrating the apparition of the Our Lady of Fatima.

“The God who made us without our will, could not save us without our willingness. Repent from sin and acknowledge the importance of the holy rosary kay sa atong panahon, kinahanglan nato ang kalinaw (because in our time, we need peace),” said Palma.

According to Palma, the apparition in Fatima reminds the people of God’s love for humanity and for the people to acknowledge the need for God.

For Palma, the Virgin Mary is an effective instrument used by God to relay his messages to the people, since Mary is considered not only as the mother of God, but also the mother of the whole humanity.

Palma said that he was glad at the pool of people who joined the celebration, which for him, justifies why the Philippines is dubbed as “Pueblo Amante de Maria” (A People In Love with Mary).

As per the count of the Cebu City Police, the devotees who joined the mass, the procession, and those who waited on the sides of the streets peaked at 230,000.

These faithful lighted their candles and paraded their own replicas of the Blessed Virgin Mary, alongside 14 images of Mary paraded by parishes.

“Nindot ang mga karo, nindot ang mga kandila. Pero mas nindot paminawon ang atong pag-awit, pag-rosaryo, pag-himaya sa Diyos (The carriages are nice, the candles look good, but the most beautiful are the songs, [and] the rosary glorifying God),” said Palma.

When the head of the procession reached the Basilica del Sto. Niño Pilgrim Center, a Mass was offered where the attendees braved the heavy rains and the cold weather.

Instead of dreading the rain, the people celebrated its downpour as if it were a blessing from God.

“We are being reminded nga malipay siya sa atong paghimaya ug pagpasidungog sa Diyos (that the Virgin Mary is happy that we are honoring the Lord),” Palma told the devotees.

Palma also encouraged the people to “walk with Mary,” and live with her examples as they glorify God through her.

He challenged the devotees to holistically follow Mary’s example even at the height of challenges.

“A real devotee would follow, even until at the foot of the cross,” said Palma.

After the Mass, Palma paraded the Blessed Sacrament within the Pilgrim Center, followed by the image of Our lady of Fatima while the devotees waved their white handkerchiefs and lighted their candles.

Just after the replicas were returned to the altar, the rain once more poured. But some devotees even danced to celebrate what for them is God’s expression that He was pleased with how the people glorify Him.

Fr. Ruben Labajo, one of the organizers of the procession, said they were very overwhelmed with the pool of people.

“We wanted it to be a Fatima experience similar to what happened in Portugal that the apparition happened at 9 o’clock. We just did not expect the people to be this many,” said Labajo.