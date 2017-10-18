Mactan Cebu airport rises to 13th in best Asian airports

The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) was named 13th best airport in Asia by airport guides and review website Sleeping in Airports this year, up one notch from 14th place in 2016.

MCIA, the country’s second busiest air gateway, ranked 18th in the same list in 2015.

The ranking improvements over the last two years came while GMR-Megawide Airport Corp. (GMCAC), MCIA’s private operator, is rolling out several upgrades and expansion projects such as a new passenger terminal building.

GMCAC is investing P32-billion for phase 1 development of Terminal 2. Expected to be operational in June next year, the new passenger terminal will increase the airport’s capacity to 12.5 million passengers from the current 4.5 million.

In earlier reports, GMCAC Chief Executive Advisor Andrew Harrison said they have added enhancements to Terminal 1 since they began work on Terminal 2 to reduce passenger congestion, improve ambience, and enhance customer service.

Among these upgrades are additional self check-in kiosks, boarding pass scanners, and improvements on the airport’s restrooms.

In its annual survey, Sleeping in Airports asked travellers to rate airports worldwide based on their overall airport experience.

Travellers ranked their experience based on the following criteria– Comfort (gate seating and availability of rest zones); Services, facilities and things to do; Food options; Immigration/Security; Customer service; and Cleanliness.

Aside from the MCIA, other provincial airports that made it to this year’s list are the Iloilo International Airport (12th), Francisco Bangoy International Airport in Davao City (17th), and Clark International Airport (22nd).