Murder suspect killed in shootout

Police shot down a murder suspect and arrested a suspected cohort in Sitio Libo Barangay Cerdena in Malabuyoc town, Cebu Saturday morning.

Emerito Makiling reportedly draw his gun and aimed it at police officers who served an arrest warrant on him at his home, said Supt. Joie Yape, chief of the Provincial Intelligence Branch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police took from Makiling his loaded .45 pistol and arrested Roberto Palabon.

The 53-year-old Makiling was linked to the murder of a police officer two years ago.

Palabon is now being brought to the Provincial Intelligence Branch for investigation.