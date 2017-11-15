Mandaue police launch motorcycle response unit to chase criminals

THE Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has launched yesterday the elite Motorcycle Tactical Response Unit (MTRU).

MTRU is composed of 18 trained motorcycle-riding policemen using high-speed motorcycles, equipped with long and short firearms, hand-held radios, handcuff and bullet-proof vests. Their mission is to conduct patrolling in the different areas in the city 24 hours a day in two shifts.

MCPO Director Roberto Alanas said these policemen were trained to shoot using the long and short firearms while the motorcycle is moving.

The high-speed motorcycles were provided by the Philippine National Police.

Based on the recent records of MCPO, most criminal cases were perpetrated by motorcycle riding suspects. From July 2016 until the present, the MCPO recorded 64 cases (16 murder, 16 theft, 22 robbery, 6 Physical Injuries and 4 Rape) involving motorcycle-riding suspects and other lawless elements.

Just last October 31, PO1 Mae Sasing of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office was driving a motorcycle on her way home from duty when she was shot dead by two men riding in tandem on a motorcycle.

With this incident and the other incidents that happened in the past, the MCPO and the Mandaue City government came up with a plan to counter these criminals and stop their brutal activities.

Alanas, with the support of Mayor Luigi Quisumbing, launched the elite MTRU yesterday for the anti-criminality campaign.

“This is our way to response immediately at the crime scene and serve as first responders in order to save lives, deter crimes, assist flow of traffic and increase police presence in Mandaue City,” said Alanas.