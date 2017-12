An illegal gambler was arrested via warrant of arrest in Liloan town, Cebu on December 14, Thursday morning.

Police operatives served an arrest warrant against Micheal Pepito, 43, at his home in Barangay Tayud for illegal gambling. The warrant was issued by Judge Alexander Acosta of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 9, in Cebu City.

Pepito is now detained in Liloan Police Precinct while bail is set at P16,000.