Global Cebu loses another key booter

AFTER the heartbreaking transfer of Hikaru Minegishi to Pattaya United last December 20, Global Cebu FC will lose another key player as team captain Misagh Bahadoran is set to sign contract with Malaysia’s Kelantan “Red Warriors” Football Association on Thursday.

The Filipino-Iranian winger will be playing under Kelantan FA (Kafa) for the 2018 Malaysia Super League (M-League) for a year alongside with Croatian striker, Marko Simic, who will be signing contract together with Misagh for the same team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelantan FA president, Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan said that Bahadoran will be a good score setter for Simic as reviewed by the selection panel.

“He meets our criteria and we believe that he will forge a good understanding with Simic in the attack,” said Khan in an article in the New Straits Times of Malaysia.

The Red Warriors will showcase the new recruits in a friendly match against Terengganu (TFC II) on Wednesday. This is in preparation for Malaysia’s Super Cup at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on January 15 to 24.

Bahadoran can be remembered for having played major roles in the United Football League (UFL) and for the Philippine Azkals.

In 2009, he made his debut playing for Pasargad then moved to Kaya FC in 2010. In 2011, he moved to Global Cebu FC. He was appointed as Global’s team captain in 2015 after their former captain, Jason de Jong, transferred to Loyola Meralco Sparks.

In June 11, 2015, Misagh contributed his first international goal against Bahrain, which helped the Philippine Azkals win.