Suspected NPA rebel nabbed in Dumanjug town

AN alleged member of the New People’s Army (NPA) was collared by police on the afternoon of December 24 in Barangay Poblacion, Dumanjug town, southern Cebu .

The suspect was identified as Jonathan Lacadman, 26, and a native of Guihulngan, Negros Oriental.

The police arrested Lacadman based on an arrest warrant issued by Judge Mario Trinidad of the Regional Trial Court Branch 64 in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental for theft and murder charges.

Police Regional Office-7 (PRO-7) director Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino said Lacadman is an NPA member and a suspect in the ambush-slay of Supt. Arnel Arpon, the chief of police of Guihulngan town, in Negros Oriental.

Arpon and four other police officers were killed by armed bandits on July 21, 2017 in a mountainous area of Sitio Mandi-e, Barangay Magsaysay in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental.

Lacadman, who was presented to the media yesterday morning, denied being a member of the rebel group. He also denied any involvement in the killing of Arpon and four other policemen.

He, however, admitted that his brother was a member of the NPA.

He said his brother was only 13 years-old when he left their family and joined the NPA.

“Since then, wala nako kakita sa akung igsoon,” (Since then I haven’t seen my brother), said Lacadman.

Lacadman’s arrest came after residents in the area tipped Dumanjug authorities of his presence.

Armed with an arrest warrant, police swooped down on the apartment where Lacadman was staying, in Barangay Poblacion, Sunday afternoon.

Espino however, believes Lacadman was not alone when he came to Cebu.

The police official said the suspect could be with ten other comrades.

He ordered his men to immediately arrest Lacadman’s other companions.

Espino also revealed that all police stations are now on alert status in anticipation of retaliatory attacks by the NPA.