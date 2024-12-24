WBO’s ‘No Ducking Rule’ fuels Regie Suganob’s world title bid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ top honcho, Floriezyl Echavez Podot, remains resolute in his quest to secure a world title shot for his prized fighter, Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob, against the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) light flyweight champion Shokichi Iwata in 2025.

Podot has declared that ensuring Suganob’s long-overdue championship opportunity is a top priority for the coming year.

Regie Suganob (16-1, 6 KOs) displayed his readiness for a world title shot with a stunning third-round knockout victory over Thai knockout artist Nanthanon Thongchai (13-3-2, 11 KOs) in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 19,” held at the Holy Name University Barder Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

READ:

For Podot, recent developments in the boxing world have reignited hopes that Suganob can finally challenge Iwata, who they believe has been avoiding a mandatory clash.

NO DUCKING RULE

Boxing insider Rick Glaser has reported that newly-appointed WBO President Gustavo Olivieri implemented a set of new championship rules. Dubbed the “no ducking rule,” these regulations are expected to compel champions to face their mandatory challengers.

This development could be a game-changer for Regie Suganob, currently the WBO’s No. 1 contender in the light flyweight division.

“We will continue to challenge them. If it doesn’t happen by February, we will push for it by April. Our plan now is to submit a formal letter to the WBO, accompanied by video evidence, just like what we presented during the convention,” said Podot, who is also a lawyer and CPA.

“If this news about the WBO implementing a stricter sequence for rankings is true, it’s a huge development for us. Being ranked No. 1 means we’ll finally get our shot. With implementation set for 2025, the timing is perfect,” he added.

ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT

Regie Suganob has made significant strides in his skill set throughout the year.

Last April, he demonstrated his ability to overcome elite Japanese competition by defeating Kai Ishizawa via an 8th-round TKO in Bohol.

Earlier, he showcased his technical mastery with a dominant unanimous decision win over Venezuela’s Ronald Chacon in December 2023.

Despite these impressive victories, Podot insists there’s still room for improvement. He noted that Suganob’s tendency to throw wild punches could be costly in a high-stakes bout against a fighter of Iwata’s caliber.

“In the past, Regie was hesitant and overly cautious with his punches. Now, he’s showing more willingness to gamble and display his power. His coach keeps pushing him to throw with confidence, and that’s what he’s been improving on—his power,” Podot explained.

As Regie Suganob continues to fine-tune his technique, the team remains optimistic that 2025 will be the year he claims his long-awaited second world title shot.

