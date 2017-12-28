Billionaire Bill Gates plays ‘Secret Santa’ online

Netizens were quite surprised after a Redditor named Meggan Cummins, who went by the name ViettLLC, received gifts from billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who played “Secret Santa” online.

A netizen named Flor Arcenal wrote: “I didn’t know Bill Gates was on Reddit. I AM SHOOKT!”

While Gates might be busy developing other techy stuff for Microsoft, Sophia Barrer did not think Gates had the time to be on Reddit especially on Christmas.

“I didn’t know Gates had the time to participate an online secret santa’s, pero mag Reddit diay na siya? Though he might be busy developing new stuffs for Microsoft. hehehe I should be on Reddit next year haha.”

Gale Daluata wrote: “VietteLLC is one lucky gal! Merry Christmas!!”

Gates mailed a stuffed 30-ish-pound Pusheen, a cross-stitch of him and the ViettLLC and some other gifts including a 750 US dollars worth of donations to three cat protection organizations to Cummins.

