Sinulog 2018 goes digital

THE Sinulog Festival has gone digital with the launching of its first mobile application, on Friday.

Stephanie Villarica, Sinulog 2018 head of marketing promotions said the move is meant to strengthen Sinulog’s online presence and help reach out to younger audiences to make the festival relevant to the new generation of “digital Cebuanos.”

“With the millennials growing up, we are also welcoming our Generation Z,” said Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairperson of the Sinulog 2018 executive committee.

Generation Z refers to post millennials or those born between mid-1990s to mid-2000s who have been exposed to the Internet since a young age.

Festival organizers are also intensifying the Sinulog Facebook page and website.

The Sinulog mobile application can be downloaded in Google Play or App store under the tag “Sinulog 2018.” It will feature basic information such as maps of the parade, schedule of activities, news and other important announcements.

Through the mobile app, users can also vote for their favorite Festival Queen 2018 candidate.

Aside from the new app, organizers said the grand stage at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) will also have a more advanced design which incorporates LED (light-emitting diode) walls for the first time.

“We introduced them so that the contingents’ production would be more high-tech and would integrate digital effects,” said Jess dela Cruz, program head of Sinulog 2018.

Meanwhile, devotees were also advised to refrain from using cellphones and gadgets while attending novena masses at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño so as not to attract criminal elements. Father Ric Anthony Reyes, head secretariat of the basilica also advised pilgrims to lessen the use of their cameras inside the church.

Fr. Reyes encouraged the young faithful to not only download the Sinulog app but also the novena prayer to recognize the significance of celebrating the Sinulog.

“We encourage the millennials to appreciate the value and the lesson that we can learn from the Child Jesus,” he said.