Devotees told: Stay home, avoid crowded areas if unwell

THE DEPARTMENT of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) will deploy a total of 24 medical teams during the solemn procession on Saturday and the Sinulog grand parade on Sunday.

Dr. Shelbay Blanco, Health and Emergency Management Staff (HEMS) coordinator of DOH-7, said they are making as many medical responders available in case someone would faint or suffer from a hypertensive attack among others.

Blanco said that a huge crowd is not conducive especially for the elderly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each of the DOH medical teams will include a doctor, a communicator and several nurses who will be stationed in strategic locations along the procession and the parade route.

“We are also coordinating with the Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation (ERUF), Philippine Red Cross, Cebu Medical Society, hospitals and the private sector for its implementation,” Blanco said.

Blanco said most of the patients that were brought to their medical stations in the 2017 Sinulog suffered from hypertension, diabetes, hyperventilation and panic attacks.

He is also asking those who are planning to join the solemn procession on Saturday to bring water to avoid dehydration and food or candies to avoid diabetic and hypoglycemic attacks.

Those who feel unwell should stay home, he added.