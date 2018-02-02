Not enough facilities to house minors: Zafra

CEBU City barangay officials called on Mayor Tomas Osmeña to implement a better program to enforce the curfew ordinance on minors.

Councilor Philip Zafra said the barangays don’t have enough facilities to house the minors caught roaming outside from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

“Among i-blotter ug iuli ra gyud sa tagsa tagsa ka panimalay (We can only have the kids blottered then sent back to their parents),” Zafra said.

ADVERTISEMENT

But he said he supports imposing a curfew on children.

Zafra, also president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC), said he arranged a meeting with barangay officials to discuss how the curfew will be enforced.

Also invited in the meeting were school officials and police.

“City Hall personnel like the City Social Welfare Office should help round up the children staying beyond curfew hours,” Zafra said.