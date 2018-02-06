Six men nabbed in Bien Unido for illegal fishing

Six fishermen in Bien Unido town in Bohol province were arrested on Monday for illegal fishing in two separate police operations.

Julius Furog, 27; Alfie Gandecela, 32; and Rey Evalarosa, 29; were arrested in Barangay Pinamgu where police led by Senior Insp. Librado Bigcas Jr. served them a warrant of arrest for a case of illegal fishing at 4:30 p.m., said SPO1 Alexander Garcia, desk officer of the Bien Unido Police Station.

A half hour later, Bigcas’ team arrested George Furog, 52; Jessie Furog, 32; and Joel Dabasol, 34; all resident of Barangay Pinamgo.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were served an arrest warrant for an illegal fishing case, said Garcia.

The warrants were issued by Judge Angelica Joy Santos-Doctor of the 4th Municipal Trial Court in Cities of Talibon, Bohol.

Judge Doctor set bail of P12,000 each for the temporary liberty of the six fishermen.

Garcia said that the fishermen were caught using fine mesh nets for fishing which were not approved by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

Those arrested were detained at the Bien Unido Police Station detention cell.