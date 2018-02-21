Church leaders urge faithful to protect life

THE Archdiocese of Cebu is encouraging its flock to join this Saturday’s “Walk for Life with Mary” to ask for the intercession of the Blessed Virgin for the protection of “the dignity and sanctity of life, especially the weak and vulnerable, the unborn children and those who suffer from addiction, violence and injustice.”

The walk, held in coordination with the Sangguniang Laiko ng Pilipinas, starts at 4 a.m. at the Fuente Osmeña Circle going to the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral where a Holy Mass will be held at 5:30 a.m. to be officiated by Cebu Archbishop Jose S. Palma.

According to Fe Barino, Chairman of the Commission on the Laity, a similar activity will be done simultaneously in Manila, Laguna, and Tarlac in Luzon, Cagayan de Oro in Mindanao and in Cebu for the Visayas.

“We are encouraging everyone to join, regardless of their affiliation, especially if they believe in the sanctity of life,” Barino said. She is expecting around 5,000 to 10,000 faithful and pro-life advocates to join.

She said that as the protectress and patroness of life, the image of the Virgen de Guadalupe will be processioned during the event. Speakers will also be installed along the procession route.

She also encouraged participants to buy or bring blue candles to honor Mother Mary and wear commemorative wrist bands available at the office of the Commission on the Laity at the 23rd Minore Park Chapel.

The Diocese also welcomes militant and cause oriented groups, but reminds them to keep the activity solemn and spiritual.

Msgr. Ruben Labajo, Archdiocesan Spiritual Director, said politicians are also welcome but are not allowed to deliver speeches. He also condemned the recent spate of killings specifically those of former Agus Barangay Captain Remigio “Bo” Oyao in Lapu-Lapu City and lawyer Jonnah John Ungab.

Labajo said that the two incidents proved the prevalence of the culture of death.

“Life is from God and a gift of God. Whatever your status in life, no one has the right to take away your life. Only God himself has that right because we are created through his image and likeness,” he said.

Meanwhile, Harold Alcontin of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) is urging participants not to bring balloons and back packs.

“If they are bringing candles, we advise them not to go near gasoline stations along the route while motorists who wish to join are advised to be at the tail end of the procession,” Alcontin said.