CCDRRMO head announced plan to build Alaska fire substation

12:01 PM March 1st, 2018

Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) head Nagiel Bañacia confirmed the plan to build a fire substation in Sitio Alaska, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

He made this announcement during the Fire Prevention Month celebration conducted by the Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP-7).

The ninth fire substation in the city, which will be built in one of the fire-hazard areas, has an estimated cost of P4 million.

Bañacia said that most residents in the area requested for the building of a fire substation.

